Mumbai: The trailer of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’ dropped on Thursday and has gained over four lakh views on YouTube within a half an hour of the release.

The film casts Salman Khan as Radhe, Disha Patani as Diya, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Sudhanshu Pandey, Megha Akash, Bharath, Gautam Gulati, Narra Srinivas, Govind Namdev, Pravin Tarde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Arjun Kanungo and Jacqueline Fernandez as special appearance.

The movie has been directed by Prabhudeva, produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Music has been given by Sajid Wajid, Devi Sri Prasad, Himesh Reshammiya.

The movie will be releasing simultaneously on multiple platforms worldwide on May 13.