Salman khan’s Instagram disappears briefly, fans left confused online

Advertisement

Mumbai: Salman Khan fans were sent into full panic mode on Sunday after the actor’s Instagram account suddenly became unavailable for a short time.

People trying to open his profile reportedly saw a message saying the page could not be found, while the account also appeared to have no followers or following.

The unexpected disappearance of the official Instagram account of the actor quickly sparked panic among fans on social media.

Many wondered whether the actor had deleted his account, deactivated it himself or faced a technical problem on the platform. Screenshots of the missing page started circulating online within minutes.

However, the issue did not last long. Salman Khan’s Instagram profile later returned to normal, bringing relief to his followers. Neither the actor nor his team has shared any official statement explaining what exactly happened.

Advertisement

Just a few days ago, Salman had expressed frustration over paparazzi following him at a Mumbai hospital.

Before that, one of his emotional Instagram posts about feeling “alone and lonely” had gone viral and sparked discussions among fans.

The brief outage became a major talking point online, with fans flooding X and Instagram with reactions. Some called it a glitch, while others linked it to the actor’s recent social media posts that had already grabbed public attention.

Despite the online buzz, Salman continues to stay busy with work commitments. The actor is currently preparing for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, which has already created excitement among his fans.