Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan on ventilator at Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, and father of Salman Khan is reportedly said to be on ventilator at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

As per reports, Salim, the veteran Bollywood screenwriter was admitted to the hospital yesterday and the reason for the admission was because his blood vessels had bursted leading to cause internal bleeding. For which he had undergone a surgery and then he is said to be kept on a ventilator and is reportedly to be in a stable condition now, the doctors said.

After Salim Khan’s admission on Tuesday morning, the hospital management issued an official statement in the evening, confirming that he was stable and under strict medical observation.

Salman Khan along with Arbaaz Khan, Alvira, Aayush Sharma immediately rushed to Lilavati hospital after being informed about father, Salim Khan being admitted in ICU.

Salim Khan is a towering figure in Hindi cinema as his words helped in shaping an entire era’s way of storytelling. Moreover, Salim and Javed duo changed the whole face of Bollywood which includes the legendary movies Sholay, Deewaar and Zanjeer.

