Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital after one month

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Mumbai: Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan has been reportedly discharged from Lilavati Hospital after one month under-observation by the doctors today in Mumbai. He was reportedly suffering from brain haemorrhage and was being treated for it from one month.

Now as his conditions have been reportedly improved, the doctors looking after him has approved his discharge and said he can go home now.

The hospital formalities are being reportedly done after which he will be taken home by his family members. This news has brought relief to everyone including his family, fans and the film industry.

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Salim was loved by his family members and other film industry people during his admission in the hospital. They took care of him, prayed for him and stayed with him throughout the long days of one month duration.

Salim’s family members such as superstar Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, along with sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, visited him regularly.

Salim Khan is a towering figure in Hindi cinema as his words helped in shaping an entire era’s way of storytelling. Moreover, Salim and Javed duo changed the whole face of Bollywood which includes the legendary movies Sholay, Deewaar and Zanjeer.