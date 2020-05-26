Pic Credits IANS

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera shares Eid special pic with actor for fans

By IANS

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Salman Khans bodyguard Shera had a surprise gift for the superstars fans on Monday, on the occasion of Eid. Shera took to Instagram and shared a photo with Salman at the actors Panvel farmhouse. The photo has been clicked on the day of Eid.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram account on Monday, Shera captioned: “My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home. #EidMubarak #SalmanKhan #Beingsheraa #Sheraa #Stayhomestaysafe.”

Salman Khan has been at his Panvel farmhouse since March. The actor went there with a few of his family members and friends and has stayed there all through the lockdown.

Meanwhile, on Eid this year, Salman couldn’t keep his box office date with his fans by releasing a new film as he does every year, owing to the lockdown. To make up, he launched his grooming brand FRSH on Monday. He started off selling hand sanitisers as the first product.

You might also like
Entertainment

Neha Kakkar: Important for singers to be seen

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 blockbuster is a song titled ‘Bhai bhai’

Entertainment

Kunal Kemmu gets special birthday gift from daughter

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar mourns demise of hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.