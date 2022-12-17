Salman Khan’s birthday gift for Riteish Deshmukh is a teaser of his song from ‘Ved’

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is celebrating his 44th birthday on Saturday. As a birthday gift, actor Salman Khan dropped a teaser of his new song from the film ‘Ved.’ It is no secret that the two share a warm bond with each other and the new song showcases their relationship very well.

In the clip shared on Instagram by the Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the duo can be seen shaking their legs to a peppy number. It is Salman’s cameo in a song in Riteish and Genelia starrer Marathi film Ved.

While sharing the post Salman wrote, “Bhau cha birthday aahe- @riteishd Gift to Banta hai. Enjoy.”

Take a look:

Ved marks Riteish’s directorial debut in Marathi cinema. The star’s real-life wife Genelia will be playing the lead role against Riteish in the flick.