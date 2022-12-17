Salman Khan’s birthday gift for Riteish Deshmukh is a teaser of his song from ‘Ved’

On Riteish Deshmukh's 44th birthday today, Salman Khan dropped a teaser of his new song from the film 'Ved.'

Entertainment
By Rachna 0
salman khan riteish deshmukh song
Image credit- Instagram/Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is celebrating his 44th birthday on Saturday. As a birthday gift, actor Salman Khan dropped a teaser of his new song from the film ‘Ved.’ It is no secret that the two share a warm bond with each other and the new song showcases their relationship very well.

In the clip shared on Instagram by the Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the duo can be seen shaking their legs to a peppy number. It is Salman’s cameo in a song in Riteish and Genelia starrer Marathi film Ved.

While sharing the post Salman wrote, “Bhau cha birthday aahe- @riteishd Gift to Banta hai. Enjoy.”

Take a look:

Related News

Salman Khan and ‘Love’ co-star Revathi to…

GodFather teaser out: Chiranjeevi, Salman show their…

Salman announces release date of ‘Tiger 3,’ film…

Salman Khan rejected Rs 20 crore offer to cameo in…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Ved marks Riteish’s directorial debut in Marathi cinema. The star’s real-life wife Genelia will be playing the lead role against Riteish in the flick.

Also Read: Salman Khan and ‘Love’ co-star Revathi to reunite in Tiger 3 after 32 years

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.