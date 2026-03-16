Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ renamed to ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’

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Mumbai: Salman Khan Films Productions, ‘Battle Of Galwan’ has been renamed to ‘Maatrubhumi:May War Rest In Peace’. This announcement was made on by Actor Salman Khan on Instagram by uploading a poster today.

The post is captioned as, “May War Rest In Peace.” Salman’s fans have showed positive reaction to this post with hearts and heart-shaped eyes emojis in the comment section.

‘Maatrubhumi’ that was previously ‘Battle Of Galwan’ has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The cast includes ‘Chitrangda Singh’ who plays a vital role in the film. This film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops which was a rare and intense border conflict where soldiers fought without firearms, using sticks and stones.

As per reports, the film is most likely to be released by mid-2026.

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Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

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