Salman Khan Talks about being alone and lonely in viral post

Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan grabbed attention on Sunday after sharing a shirtless photo along with a cryptic message about being “alone” and “lonely.”

The post quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section.

In the picture, Salman is seen relaxing on a sofa in a dimly lit room, showing off his toned physique. However, it was his caption that sparked discussion online.

The actor wrote that there are two ways to be by yourself one being alone by choice and the other feeling lonely when no one wants to be around you. He ended the note by asking followers to figure out what they need to do next.

The post drew reactions from several celebrities. Actress Sneha Ullal, who worked with Salman in Lucky: No Time for Love, jokingly commented about why he did not show this side during the film’s shooting days.

Advertisement

Singer and television personality Iulia Vantur reacted with fire emojis, while choreographer Remo D’Souza and actors Vatsal Sheth and Anita Hassanandani also responded similarly.

Fans too were quick to praise the actor, with many admiring his fitness and charisma. Some called him their “forever crush,” while others said the photo had left them sleepless.

Meanwhile, Salman recently revealed during an interview that he does not read film scripts completely. The actor said he prefers understanding the overall feel and commercial value of a project instead of going through every page in detail.

He was last seen in a cameo appearance in Raja Shivaji and is set to appear next in Maatrubhumi.