Salman Khan speaks out against trolling of new mothers amid Katrina backlash

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Mumbai: Salman Khan has criticised social media users for targeting people over their appearance, weight and age, with his remarks coming amid online trolling of actress Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy appearance.

During the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman questioned why women are criticised for gaining weight after pregnancy.

Although Salman did not mention Katrina by name, his comments appeared to reference the backlash she faced after attending the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

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Katrina, who welcomed her son with Vicky Kaushal in November 2025, has faced social-media comments about her appearance since becoming a mother.

Salman also spoke about the trolling he himself has faced over ageing and his appearance.

He questioned why celebrities are expected to maintain the same appearance throughout their careers, while stressing that personal attacks and criticism of someone’s body or family should not become a source of online entertainment.