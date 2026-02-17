Salman Khan rushes to hospital as dad admitted in ICU at Lilavati Hospital

Advertisement

Mumbai: Superstar, Salman Khan along with Arbaaz Khan, Alvira, Aayush Sharma immediately rushed to Lilavati hospital after being informed about father, Salim Khan being admitted in ICU, today in Mumbai.

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan is 90-year-old and a widely known veteran screenwriter. It is being reportedly said that the reason behind his admission in the hospital is yet to be revealed to the public.

Later, Salman’s elder sister, Alvira Agnihotri was also seen rushing inside the hospital.

Advertisement

Salim Khan is not only a father of a superstar but also a towering figure in Hindi cinema as his words helped in shaping an entire era’s way of storytelling. Moreover, Salim and Javed duo changed the whole face of Bollywood which includes the legendary movies Sholay, Deewaar and Zanjeer.

The Khan family is yet to upload an official statement regarding Salim Khan’s health and recovery for the concerned fans to know updates about Salim’s health.