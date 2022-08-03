Salman Khan rejected Rs 20 crore offer to cameo in Chiranjeevi’s GodFather

South Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan have openly spoken about their special friendship in the past. Now, reports claim that the latter will be seen in a cameo role in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project, GodFather.

Reportedly, Salman actor was offered a whopping amount of Rs. 20 crores for his cameo in GodFather. However, the ‘Radhe’ actor refused the offer and insisted to do it free of cost.

Filmmaker Mohan Raja’s GodFather is a remake of Lucifer. Although the director was sure to take Chiranjeevi in the lead role, he couldn’t think of anyone else except Salman Khan in the cameo. Fortunately, due to Chiranjeevi’s years of bond with with the Bollywood star, all it took was only one phone call for Salman to come on board.

The producers of Lucifer were willing to spend Rs 20 crore on his cameo. But Salman was furious to hear this news and threatened to back out of the project if not allowed to work without a penny.

Helmed by Mohan Raja, the movie is produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The political thriller action movie is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Lucifer.