Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with family; sister Arpita’s sweet guidance moment goes viral

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Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday joined his family for Ganpati Visarjan at his brother Sohail Khan’s residence on Tuesday evening.

Several videos from the celebrations surfaced online, but one clip featuring the ‘Dabangg’ star performing aarti caught the most attention.

A sweet moment between Salman and his younger sister Arpita Khan has now become one of the highlights of the celebrations. In the video, Salman can be seen performing the aarti in an anticlockwise direction, which Arpita notices and gently corrects him, guiding him on the right way to perform the ritual.

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Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently busy hosting the 20th edition of the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’. This year, the show follows the theme of ‘Tatasthu’, under which contestants have two lives.

The new edition features 16 participants, including sports personality MC Mary Kom, television stars like Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, and Aman Gandhi, Bhojpuri celebrity Aamrapali Dubey, actors and models such as Aasif Khan, Isha Rikhi, Uditi Singh, and Rohed Khan, singer Qazi Touqeer, digital and social media personalities like Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar, Love Gill, rapper Yung DSA, gaming creator Tanmay Singh, and Rhiti Tiwari.

(ANI)