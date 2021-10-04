Salman Khan pays a visit to Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat after Aryan Khan’s arrest In drugs case

Bhubaneswar: Actor Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home around midnight on Sunday, after the star’s son, Aryan Khan, was arrested in a drugs case and was sent to a one day custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

As per reports, Salman Khan was seen going to Shah Rukh’s Mumbai home Mannat in a white SUV.

Salman was clicked in an all black attire and was seen greeting the paparazzi in the pictures.

Earlier in the day, other Bollywood celebrities had spoken up on the arrest.

Actor Suniel Shetty reacted on the news and had urged everyone including the media people to give the child a breather. He said that, “The fact is, whenever there’s a raid, many people are taken. We assume that this child has consumed something, or this child has done that. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather.’

He also added that, “ Whenever something like this happens in our industry, the media scrutinizes everything and we make assumptions. Give the child an opportunity, let the real reports come out, till then, he’s a child, taking care of him is our responsibility,” the actor told ANI.

Earlier, on October 2nd, Aryan Khan was arrested along with seven others during a raid at a party on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai by the NCB.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen leaving his home and heading for his lawyer’s office shortly before the arrest was confirmed.

NCB has charged Aryan with purchase, possession and use of banned substances. He has been sent to live in the NCB’s custody till tomorrow.

Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has claimed that he had been arrested only on the basis of chat messages and demanded his bail.

“Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat on board the cruise. He was there because he had been invited. He didn’t even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him. He was arrested on the basis of chat only,” the lawyer said.