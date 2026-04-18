Salman Khan, Nayanthara’s film goes on floors

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Mumbai: Salman Khan’s action drama with Nayanthara went on floors on Saturday.

Director Vamshi Paidpally shared the update on Instagram, uploading a picture of a clapperboard on which “muhurath” was written.

“#SALMANKHANVAMSHIPAIDIPALLYFILM… IT ALL BEGINS TODAY..#Nayanthara #SVC63 @svccofficial,” he captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, veteran actor Anil Kapoor sent best wishes to Vamshi.

“All the best Vamshi,” he commented.

“Many many congratulations,” Namrata Shirodkar wrote.

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Recently, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with director Vamshi Paidpally to announce his new project.

He wrote, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with Director Vamshi and Dil Raju.”

Director Vamshi Paidpally also shared the update on his Instagram, calling it an “honour” to direct Salman Khan. “Honored to collaborate with Salman Khan Sir for my next film. This One is Powered by Heart and Driven by Conviction. April. We Begin,” he wrote.

More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, which also stars Chitrangada Singh.The film was earlier titled ‘Battle of Galwan’.

(Source: ANI)