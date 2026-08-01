Salman Khan makes emotional reunion with brother Sohail on ‘The Alliance’; new promo out

Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to make a power-packed appearance on the reality show ‘The Alliance’, with the latest promo offering a glimpse of an emotional reunion between the actor and his younger brother, Sohail Khan, who is currently a contestant on the show.

The newly released promo begins with Salman making a grand entry into the show, instantly leaving the contestants stunned.

As the Bollywood icon walks in, the house erupts in excitement, with participants visibly surprised by the unexpected visit.

The highlight of the promo is Salman’s heartwarming reunion with Sohail. The brothers are seen embracing each other in an emotional hug, with both appearing overwhelmed by the moment.

While the promo keeps much of the interaction under wraps, it hints at an episode filled with laughter, nostalgia, and heartfelt conversations. Salman is also expected to interact with other contestants.

The promo has already generated considerable buzz among fans on social media, with viewers eagerly awaiting the full episode to witness the Khan brothers’ emotional reunion and Salman’s interactions with the contestants.

Advertisement

The promo came shortly after Salman Khan was recently spotted on the sets of ‘Alliance’.

He even posed for the shutterbugs before heading inside to shoot for the episode. Salman was seen dressed in an all-denim outfit paired with a cowboy hat.

On the work front, Salman will be seen headlining ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’. Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.

Meanwhile, ‘The Alliance’ streams on Amazon Prime Video from Monday to Friday, with new episodes releasing every day at 12 pm.

(ANI)