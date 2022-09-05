Salman Khan looks dapper in special video of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’
The teaser was shared by Salman on his social media with a caption, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan”. The teaser with its length of just over a minute gives a glimpse of Salman’s look. The actor’s iconic bracelet too features in the video as he rides a cruiser Motorcycle and walks through the Ladakh Valley.
The superstar was in Ladakh recently with his leading lady, Pooja Hegde, and this announcement video too was shot in the same schedule.
‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji, who earlier directed the Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. The film also features Daggubati Venkatesh in lead.
Produced by Salman Khan Films, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki’ Jaan is slated to release in the end of 2022.