Salman khan issues legal notice against makers, producers of Kala Hiran, Producer Amit Jani reacts

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Mumbai: Salman Khan’s legal team had issued a legal notice with the request to stop the screening of the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy and all other promotional material associated with the film.

The film is believed to be loosely based on actor Salman Khan’s enduring blackbuck poaching case due to which a legal notice against the movie maker has been sent.

According to reports the legal notice also stated that the producers should also withdraw all posters and promotional material and that they would have to face further legal action.

The film is bankrolled by producer Amit Jani, who is popular for making films on controversial subjects and had previously backed a film based on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

The current legal issue has put a question mark on the future release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.

Jani Firefox Media Private Limited on the other hand had unveiled the first-look poster of the film which is helmed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani.

The makers of the film state that it draws its inspiration from actual court battles and actions while also stating that the film will have an international feel with cinematic treatment. A central character with a bold, enigmatic look against a striking red and blue background is featured on the first-look poster.

The teaser of the film was also said to be released on 20 June.

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Responding to the legal notice, Amit Jani said the attempt to intimidate all those associated with the project and leverage Salman Khan’s star power had failed. “We shall not bow down to any pressure. The star power of Salman Khan is being used to intimidates people associated with the film.

The film’s shooting and promotions have continued as per the schedule, and its trailer will also be released on the said date. The makers were well aware that he would raise a hue and cry over the film,” stated Amit Jani.

It is said that the film is based on the blackbuck hunting case and the legal disputes that has surrounded the case and Salman Khan for years, even though it has not been officially confirmed by the film’s makers.

Neither Salman Khan nor his legal team have responded to Jani’s allegations.

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