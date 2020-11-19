Bhubaneswar: Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan’s three staff members tested COVID positive, after which the actor has gone into isolation at home.

The actor has decided to remain in isolation for the next 14 days along with his family members to break the chain of the infection.

Meanwhile, his staffers have been admitted to the Bombay hospital for treatment.

A grand anniversary was scheduled for his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan in the coming days. As the event has been cancelled due to the current situation.

Recently, Salman Khan has completed the shooting of the film “Radhey: Your most wanted brother”, he is seen opposite Disha Patani.

Whether Salman will be able to host ” Weekend Ka Vaar” episode of Bigg Boss 14 this week is also a question now.