Salman Khan fumes at paps for filming him at hospital, says “ladna nahiin bhoola yaad rakhna”

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Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan seems to be in no mood to ignore the recent paparazzi chaos outside Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital.

The actor strongly reacted after videos showed photographers following him and calling out for his attention outside the hospital.

Salman, on Wednesday, took to his social media account to share a series of fiery posts. In his notes, the actor said he has always supported the press and helped them, but he was upset to see photographers trying to make content out of someone’s pain.

Reacting to the hospital incident, Salman wrote, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with, took care to make sure that they also earn their bread n butter.”

“But if they wanna make money from my losses. Keep quiet, don’t enjoy. Bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life,” he wrote in another post.

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The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor further warned photographers against repeating such behaviour during someone’s difficult time. Saying “try kar lena mere sath,” Salman added, “Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga (In such a situation, I will go to any extent and won’t hesitate to take strong action. Next time, try this with me over someone’s pain or suffering. Just try it. When someone from your own family is in the hospital, will I react the same way)?”

In another strong message, Salman said he may be 60, but he has “not forgotten how to fight.” He wrote, “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haar (I’m 60-years-old, but I haven’t forgotten how to fight – remember that. Even if you put me in jail) .”

On May 19, videos from outside Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai showed Salman visibly upset with photographers gathered outside the premises.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in the film ‘Maatrubhumi’, where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled ‘Battle of Galwan’, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ is expected to release soon.

(Source: ANI)