Salman Khan finds “sukh” in quiet moment with furry friend
Bollywood actor Salman Khan shared a quiet and heartwarming moment with his furry companion, describing it as “sukh,” delighting fans on social media.
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life on Sunday, posting a serene photograph with his furry companion on Instagram.
Captioned “Yeh hai sukh” (This is happiness), the image captures the actor in a quiet, affectionate moment with a large, white, fluffy dog.
Khan is seen resting his head gently against the dog’s thick coat, eyes closed, conveying a sense of calm and contentment.
Admirers flooded the comments section, describing the image as “pure sukoon” and reiterating their admiration for the actor.
“Or aap h hamare su-koon,” one fan wrote.
Another wrote, “Amazing picture love you bhai.”
On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in a project tentatively titled #SVC63, featuring actress Nayanthara and directed by Vamshi Paidipally.
The movie is set to hit theatres on Eid 2027.
Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled ‘Battle of Galwan’.
(Source: ANI)