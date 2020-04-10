Salman Khan eats grass
Photo: Youtube

Salman Khan eats leaves for breakfast along with his horse, says it’s ‘damn good’

By IANS
0

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a funny video where he can be seen chewing leaves along with his horse!

Salman took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a video where he can be seen feeding leaves to his horse while he also munches on them! The actor captioned: “Breakfast with my love…”

Related News

Akshay Kumar donates 3cr for rapid testing kits, PPE

Neha Kakkar says singers don’t get paid for singing in…

Abhishek Bachchan misses mom Jaya on her b’day as…

COVID-19: Sonu Sood offers his Juhu hotel for healthcare…

It seems Salman enjoyed chewing the leaves as after he finished eating them, he said, “It’s damn good ya!” The actor who is spending the lockdown period in his Panvel farmhouse, seems to be having a nice time with his animals over there.

Salman had recently shared a video where he spoke about missing his father, Salim Khan who is residing alone in their Mumbai apartment. The rest of their family along with Salman are stuck at their farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai amid the lockdown. In that video, Salman informed that he has not met his father since three weeks.

You might also like
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar donates 3cr for rapid testing kits, PPE

Entertainment

Neha Kakkar says singers don’t get paid for singing in Bollywood

Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan misses mom Jaya on her b’day as she’s in Delhi due to…

Entertainment

COVID-19: Sonu Sood offers his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.