Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue, Karan Johar to replace him in Big Boss

By Abhilasha 0
Salman khan

Actor Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue and skipped Bigg Boss 16.  Karan Johar will be the Bigg Boss host for at least a couple of weeks in the coming episodes.

Sources revealed that due to dengue, Salman Khan won’t be hosting Bigg Boss this weekend. Reports suggest that Karan Johar might step in and host the weekend special for the TV reality show.

Last year, Karan Johar has hosted the first-ever season of Bigg Boss on OTT platform, which streamed on VOOT.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants who are eliminated this week are Shalin Bhanot, Manya Singh and Sumbul Touqeer. Television actress Sreejita De was eliminated last week from the show.

On the work front, Salman Khan’s upcoming films, Diwali 2023 will mark the return of the star as Tiger with the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3.

Salman Khan will also be treating his fans on Eid 2023 with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie.

You might also like
Entertainment

Ram Charan connects with Indian school students in Japan

Entertainment

Paris Hilton goes desi for her perfume launch event in Mumbai

Entertainment

Dhanashree cryptically takes a dig at Urvashi Rautela with caption of her new pic

Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt reveals why Ranveer Singh can’t play his ‘Khal Nayak’…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.