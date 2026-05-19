Salman Khan Clarifies ‘Lonely’ Post, Says Mom Asked Him “Kya Hua Beta?”

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Mumbai: A day after his cryptic “lonely” post sent social media into a frenzy, Salman Khan returned with another update, clearing the air and assuring fans that all is well.

The actor explained that people had misunderstood his earlier message and said he was not talking about being emotionally alone. Salman shared that while he enjoys the love of his family, friends, and fans, he sometimes simply needs personal space and “me time.”

“Arre yaar, main apne baare mein nahi baat kar raha tha,” Salman wrote, adding that he could never feel lonely with such a large family and the support of his fans. He jokingly revealed that even his mother, Salma Khan, became concerned after the viral post and asked him, “Kya hua beta?”

The actor further explained that he occasionally gets tired of constantly being around people and prefers spending some quiet time alone. He also requested fans and media not to turn every post into “breaking news.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with affectionate reactions. Many were relieved to see Salman back in his playful mood, while others praised his honesty and emotional openness.

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The clarification came after Salman’s Sunday night post grabbed massive attention online. In the now-viral picture, the actor was seen relaxing on a sofa in a dimly lit room, showing off his muscular physique. The caption read, “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely…”

The post sparked intense speculation among fans about the actor’s emotional state. Among those reacting was actress Sneha Ullal, Salman’s co-star from Lucky: No Time for Love, who jokingly commented, “Uffff Adiiii, why didn’t you do all this during Lucky?”

Here is the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

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