Salman Khan brings nepotism debate to ‘Bigg Boss 20’

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MUMBAI: Salman Khan brought the long-running debate around nepotism into the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 while addressing contestant Rhiti Tiwari over her conduct towards fellow contestants.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman questioned Rhiti over her remarks and behaviour during a recent task involving Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer.

The discussion then moved to Rhiti’s identity as the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari and the opportunities that can come with a recognised family name.

Salman referred to established actors such as Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan while discussing how people from film families can enter the industry with an existing connection to the profession.

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He also distinguished between having an advantage because of one’s background and proving oneself through individual work.

The conversation followed criticism of Rhiti after she allegedly used abusive and derogatory language during a confrontation with Uditi and Qazi.

Salman questioned her attitude and reminded her that her behaviour on the show would be judged independently of her family background.

The episode comes shortly after Salman addressed online trolling, body-shaming and paparazzi behaviour on the show, making his recent Weekend Ka Vaar appearances a platform for discussions beyond the contestants’ house dynamics.