Salman Khan and ‘Love’ co-star Revathi to reunite in Tiger 3 after 32 years

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently hosting his reality game show Bigg Boss 16, recently welcomed actors Kajol and Revathi on the sets. They visited to promote their upcoming film, Salaam Venky.

Salaam Venky is directed by Revathi and it also stars Vishal Jethwa in an important role. The moment also marks Salman and Revathi’s reunion after their 1991 released romantic film ‘Love.’ It was one of the most loved film back then.

During the promotions on the Bigg Boss 16, it has been confirmed that the duo have been confirmed to work together once again after 32 years. They will be sharing screen space in the Salman’s upcoming film ‘Tiger 3.’ However, the details of Revathi’s role are still under wraps.

Apart from that, the Maneesh Sharma directorial also stars Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, the third part will also feature Emraan Hashmi in pivotal role and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.

Earlier Tiger 3 was slated to hit the big screens on Eid 2023. But, recently the makers unveiled the new release date that is Diwali 2023. Salman shared the poster and wrote, “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”