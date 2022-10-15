Salman, Katrina’s ‘Tiger 3’ now pushed to Diwali 2023 release

By IANS 0
salman khan tiger 3 release date
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that the third installment of his ‘Tiger’ franchise has a new release date. The film will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023 now.

Announcing the same, Salman tweeted: “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif #ManeeshSharma.”

He also shared a glimpse of himself from the film. In the photo, only the eye of the actor and his wrist were visible as the rest of his face was hidden behind a scarf.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ will feature Salman and Katrina Kaif. The movie will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who will reprise his role of ‘Pathaan’. The actioner reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

You might also like
Entertainment

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, braves minus ten degrees for action sequence

Entertainment

Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hero “Hagrid” dies at 72

Entertainment

Aravindan Govindan’s film ‘Thamp’ selected For London Film Fest…

Entertainment

Netflix to bring ‘Basic With Ads’ early next month

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.