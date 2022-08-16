Salman announces release date of ‘Tiger 3,’ film franchise completes 10 years

Bollywood star Salman Khan who is known to rule Eid with his movies, left his fans upset this year with no movies at all. However, as per the latest reports, the star is all set to entertain his audience with yet another blockbuster on Eid, 2023. Today, on the occasion of Ek The Tiger’s 10th anniversary, Salman shared the release date of Tiger 3.

The film, also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role, will be released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The announcement has brought back smiles in the faces of his die hard fans, as they were eagerly waiting to see their favourite star in the big screen.

Salman took to his Instagram handle today to share a glimpse of his journey with Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. While sharing the post, he wrote, “”#10YearsOfEkThaTiger…And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | @kabirkhankk | @aliabbaszafar | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Yash Raj Films also shared the special video on their official YouTube channel. The caption to the video read, “10 Years ago, he roared his way into your hearts. And now he’s set to be back again, all guns blazing in Tiger 3 on Eid 2023. Celebrating 10 Years Of Ek Tha Tiger. Celebrate Tiger 3 with YRF 50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu (sic).”

Apart from Tiger 3 with, Salman has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up. In the flick, the superstar will be seen alongside Pooja Hedge. It will also mark the Bollywood debut of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill.