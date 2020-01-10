Salman

Salman announces his next ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

By IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced his next film “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”, which is slated for an Eid 2021 release.

Salman took to Twitter to make the announcement of the film, which will be directed by Farhad Samji.

“Announcing my next film…’Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’… Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala… Directed by Farhad Samji… Eid 2021…” Salman wrote.

Related News
Nation

Deepika made her political affiliations known in 2011:…

Entertainment

Here’s what Kareena said on how much Taimur’s…

Entertainment

Sussanne to Hrithik: You’re the most incredible man I…

Entertainment

Angela Krislinzki’s ‘fantastic time’ in…

A tweet from the official account of Nadiadwala Grandson read: “@BeingSalmanKhan
& Sajid Nadiadwala come together for Eid 2021 with project Titled:
‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. To be directed by @farhad_samji.”

Other details related to film are still under wraps.

Salman was recently seen as Chulbul Pandey in Prabhdheva’s “Dabangg 3”. The film is the third installment of the popular “Dabangg” franchise. It also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha.

You might also like
Nation

Deepika made her political affiliations known in 2011: Smriti

Entertainment

Here’s what Kareena said on how much Taimur’s nanny makes

Entertainment

Sussanne to Hrithik: You’re the most incredible man I know

Entertainment

Angela Krislinzki’s ‘fantastic time’ in Goa over

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.