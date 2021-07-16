1.2 Crore Package For A Bodyguard ! Can You Imagine?

Film celebrities always maintain tight security to stay away from any public disturbances when they step out of their houses either for work or even during their personal work. Some stars have dedicated personal bodyguards who serve them for years.

Just like other B-town bodyguards, Anushka’s bodyguard Prakash Singh, aka Sonu, is very loyal to the actress and has been with her safe since a long time. Reportedly, he has been accompanying Anushka even before she tied knot with cricketer Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli.

Sources said that Sonu’s annual salary is Rs. 1.2 crore approximately, which is more than the annual CTC of CEOs of many companies. The sources also said that he is one of the most highest-paid celebrity bodyguards in town.

The duo considers Sonu to be a part of her family. Reports also said that Anushka celebrates his birthday every year. In fact, Anusha even celebrated Sonu’s birthday on the sets of Zero while she was shooting for the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Virat, Anushka and their daughter Vamika have been in UK since May for the England tour of Team India.

The duo recently celebrated six-month-birthday of their daughter Vamika and shared cute pictures with her on their Instagram pages.