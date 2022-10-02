Sajid Khan joins ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Shehnaaz sends video message

By IANS 5 0
sajid khan joins bigg boss 16
Image Credits: IANS

New Delhi: Filmmaker, comedian and actor Sajid Khan, whose was last heard in connection with the #MeToo controversy that rocked the entertainment world some years ago, has now entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Sajid is known for his movies ‘Housefull’ and ‘Housefull 2’, and also for his roles in ‘Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate’, ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’.

After coming on to the stage, Sajid told Salman Khan that he has been sitting at home for four years and he now wants to develop a bond with the audience once again through this show.

He revealed that he is open to do all tasks and try to be humble and polite inside the house. Sajid said his sister, famous choreographer and director Farah Khan, had adviced him to show his real side on the show.

Shehnaaz Gill, meanwhile, sent a video message for him saying that he should have a lot of fun and not fight. Sajid said Shehnaaz is like a younger sister to him.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

You might also like
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt to launch her own line of Maternity wear

Entertainment

Ali, Richa share first image from their Delhi wedding celebrations

Entertainment

As Big B turns 80, special film fest to showcase his 11 iconic films

Entertainment

Prabhas nails it as Lord Rama in ‘Adipurush’ teaser poster

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.