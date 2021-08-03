Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s royal take on ethnic attire: Soha shared BTS pic of the shoot

Bhubaneswar: Glamour and royalty are two different genres and a person can hardly pull one at a time, but the Pataudi prince Saif-Ali Khan along with gorgeous sister Soha Ali Khan can be seen pulling both the genres at the same time effortlessly. Soha Ali Khan posted a bts picture of her recent photoshoot with brother Saif in her instagram story on Monday.

The picture is decoratively captioned “BEHIND THE SCENES”, from which it appears that the brother-sister duo was shooting for an undisclosed project, and this picture is sure to get their fans excited.

In the picture both the siblings can be seen wearing ethnic attires, where Soha is dressed in a beautiful Black Salwar Kameez with golden embellishments all over and Saif cleans up in a shining blue-coloured kurta with white embroidery and white pajama.

Apart from that Soha also posted on her instagram reels, a video compilation of the bts of the photoshoot tagging the page @houseofpataudi in the caption. The song ‘Beautiful Day’ by My Sun and Stars increases the authenticity of the video. In the compilation the brother-sister duo can be seen sharing a giggly moment between the shoot along with Soha in a few different attires. Her attires were pink, yellow, green and grey kurtas accordingly; she looked flawless in every picture anyhow.

Watch the video here to see the classy yet bubbly sides of Soha Ali Khan :