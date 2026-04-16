Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Ek Din’ second trailer out, know film’s release date

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Mumbai: Tollywood Actress Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Ek Din’ second trailer is out today. This trailer takes the viewer deeper into the emotional story that has been produced. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

The story promises a heartfelt tale built around love, memory, and sacrifice with featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi as the lead roles.

‘Ek Din’ is a remake of the 2016 Thai romantic drama One Day and also marks Sai Pallavi’s debut in Hindi cinema. The second trailer shows several plot similarities to the original one.

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The first trailer has not drawn any huge response from the public earlier this year. But the second trailer holds hope of engaging the audience and creating strong excitement among them.

The movie will feature Kunal Kapoor, he will be seen as a special appearance. The lead actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Meera and on the other hand the male lead actor, Junaid Khan will be playing the role of Rohan. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey who is looking forward to make the film a feel-good love story among the audiences.