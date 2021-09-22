Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar confidently poses in gym wear

Former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is a diva, her innocent beauty and sharp features have got her quite a fan base. Her fashion sense and stylish avatars has often got her into making headlines.

She is a student, currently residing in London. She keeps posting entertaining videos and aesthetic pictures of her on her gram every now and then.

Sara recently took to Instagram, to share a series of her photos in a gym wear. The photographs have garnered a lot of attention, making even B-Town celebs like Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan drop a like on her post.

The star kid currently sits on a mark of 1.3 million followers. She often shares eye-pleasing photos of her that unveils her pleasant vibe and on-point style adventures. Take a look below:

