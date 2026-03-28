Saba Azad hospitalized after parasite infection: Hrithik Roshan stands by her side

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Saba Azad has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with a parasitic infection, leaving her physically drained and unable to carry out daily activities.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a picture from her hospital bed and described the past two weeks as the “worst 14 days” of her life. She revealed that she was diagnosed with Cyclospora cayetanensis infection, a rare intestinal illness that can cause severe gastrointestinal distress.

Severe Impact on Health:

In her post, Saba said the infection led to rapid weight loss and extreme weakness. She mentioned losing around 4 kg in just two weeks and struggling to even walk.

Highlighting the sudden impact, she wrote that she went from intense fitness training to barely having the strength to perform basic tasks.

Health Warning to Fans:

Saba also used the opportunity to spread awareness, urging people to thoroughly wash vegetables and salad leaves. She shared that she now follows a strict cleaning routine using baking soda and vegetable wash to avoid contamination.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan’s Support:

The actor credited her partner Hrithik Roshan for being a constant support during her recovery. She said he helped lift her spirits and brought humour into a difficult situation.

The couple, who made their relationship public in 2022, have often been seen together at public events and social gatherings.

Recovery Underway:

While Saba continues to recover, her post has sparked conversations around food safety and lesser-known infections, with fans wishing her a speedy recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)