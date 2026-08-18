Ryan Gosling’s ‘Ghost Rider’ sets July 2028 release date

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Washington: Disney has set Ryan Gosling’s ‘Ghost Rider’ for a July 28, 2028 theatrical release, adding the Marvel superhero film to a packed calendar that already includes two other Marvel titles that year.

The film, directed by Shawn Levy and written by ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ screenwriter Jonathan Tropper, is now scheduled to arrive as the third Marvel movie of 2028, as per Variety.

An untitled ‘X-Men’ film is slated for May 5, followed by Ghost Rider on July 28 and ‘Black Panther 3’ on December 15.

Gosling’s involvement in ‘Ghost Rider’ was announced in July at Comic-Con. The actor takes on the role of the Spirit of Vengeance, following Nicholas Cage, who played the motorcycle-riding character in two Sony films.

Disney’s latest release date announcements came after the D23 fan event held this past weekend, with the company making a large number of updates to its upcoming film slate.

The studio has also scheduled an untitled Marvel movie for November 9, 2029. The project had previously been listed only as an untitled Disney movie, as per Variety.

Beyond Marvel, Disney and Pixar announced several other notable dates.

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Pixar’s ‘Ghost Market’ is set to open on March 10, 2028. The animated film draws inspiration from Asian myths involving stores where the living and dead interact. It was originally developed as a streaming series before being shifted to a theatrical release.

‘Coco 2’ will arrive on November 21, 2029. During D23, fans were given a first look at the film’s central character Miguel, who is now a teenager. Benjamin Bratt will reprise his role as Ernesto de la Cruz.

A live-action remake of ‘Tangled’ is scheduled for March 31, 2028, while the animated film Clay will release on November 22, 2028.

Searchlight’s horror film ‘Monitor’ has also received a new date, moving up from April 30, 2027, to April 16.

As per Variety, directed by Matt Black and Ryan Polly, the film follows a demonic entity that stalks message board moderators.

(Source: ANI)