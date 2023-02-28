Rumoured couple Aditi Rao, Siddharth dance to viral ‘Tum Tum’ song: Watch

Actors and rumoured couples Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth often leave fans gushing at the two with their social media posts. They are frequently spotted at parties, restaurants, and on vacations. Recently, the duo gave their cute touch while grooving to the viral song ‘Tum Tum’

On Monday, the Wazir actress took to her Instagram and shared a video where the rumoured couple flaunted their moves to the hit song titled ‘Tum Tum’ from the Tamil movie ‘Enemy’ In the video, the duo synchronized really well on the song and looked super cute together. Between the dance, they looked at each other and smiled. As the clip ended, Siddharth stood with his back to the camera, and Aditi gave him a push as they laughed.

The video was posted jointly by Aditi and Sidharth, with the caption, “Dance monkeys- The reel deal”

Soon after the video surfaced online, users were flooded with comments from all sides. One of them manifested the wedding of the two stars and wrote, “okay congrats can’t wait for kalyanam pics to drop.” Another user wrote, “The best thing to see on Insta today.”

Reacting to the post, actress Dia Mirza commented, “Love love love! Want more of this monkey time pleej.”

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021. Recently, the couple was also seen at the wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.