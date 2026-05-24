Rukmini Vasanth files cyber complaint over viral AI-Generated bikini images

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Banglore: Actor Rukmini Vasanth has approached the cybercrime authorities after fake bikini images created using artificial intelligence began circulating widely on social media.

The actor clarified that the visuals were digitally manipulated and had no connection to her.

The controversy started after clips showing a woman in a green bikini near a swimming pool went viral online. Many users believed the footage to be genuine, leading to widespread discussion across different platforms. However, Rukmini later confirmed that the images were completely fabricated using AI technology.

In a public statement issued on May 23, the actor condemned the misuse of technology and described the circulation of such content as a serious invasion of privacy. She said her team had already filed a formal complaint with the Cyber Crime department and expressed confidence that the matter would be investigated properly.

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Rukmini also warned that strict legal action would be taken against people involved in creating and sharing the manipulated visuals. She appealed to social media users not to spread the fake content further.

The actor pointed out that such incidents are not limited to celebrities alone. According to her, many women and young girls across the country face similar misuse of technology online. While acknowledging that artificial intelligence has several positive uses, she stressed that it should not be used to harass or target individuals.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the growing misuse of deepfake technology and the challenges it poses to privacy and online safety.

Also read: Ronit Roy Exposes Online Scamster Misusing His Name