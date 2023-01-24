RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” gets nominated at Oscars Awards 2023

Naatu naatu from RRR has been nominated in the Best Original song category at Oscar Awards 2023. The nomination were announced today, January 24.

MM Keeravani composition Naatu Naatu, which recently bagged a Golden Globe Award, will fight it out with the likes of Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Lift Me U’ from Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, This Is A Life from Daniel Kwan-Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once to make it to the final list.

The song Naatu Naatu from RRR, documentary feature All That Breathes, documentary short The Elephant Whisperers have gained one Oscar nomination each, while India’s official entry Chhello Show did not get nominated.

RRR joins a select group of Indian films to have gone to the Oscars- Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan were nominated for Best International Feature Film.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.