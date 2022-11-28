‘RRR’ star Ram Charan will be back with Buchi Babu Sana’s pan-India project

Tollywood star Ram Charan, who became a household name across India with the S.S. Rajamouli's multi-starrer 'RRR', will be back with yet another pan-India project.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
Tollywood star Ram Charan

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Ram Charan, who became a household name across India with the S.S. Rajamouli’s multi-starrer ‘RRR’, will be back with yet another pan-India project.

The as-yet-untitled movie announced on Monday is to be helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made his directorial debut with the sensational blockbuster ‘Uppena’.

The young director has readied a powerful script, which has universal appeal to make it a pan-India entertainer, according to unit sources.

Presented by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, film will be mounted on a huge scale with a big budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, which is ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar’s company.

Related News

Ayushmann Khurrana poses in front of SRK’s Mannat;…

8 year old, Guwahati’s Gunjan Sinha wins ‘Jhalak…

BTS’ Jin will join a front-line Army boot camp for…

Kajol says nobody could play Venky better than Vishal Jethwa…

This upcoming movie will be Ram Charan’s 16th project since he made his debut with Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Chiruta’ in 2007. He is now busy with his 15th movie being directed by Shankar. Ram Charan is Tollywood Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s son.

The makers of the upcoming movie are still in the process of finalising the names of the other cast and crew.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.