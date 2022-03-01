RRR: film’s social media promotion resumes with Snapchat filter

By WCE 8
RRR snapchat filter
Image credit- IANS

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-hyped pan-India film ‘RRR’ has introduced a Snapchat filter featuring the film’s title as part of its second promotional phase.

As part of their online promotions, the producers of ‘RRR’ have also launched a new Snapchat filter, which reads, ‘maRRRch is here’. A filter indicates that ‘RRR’s’ release month has arrived.

The movie’s Twitter handle posted, “How many of you use @Snapchat?”, subtly nudging their followers to start using the fun filter on Snapchat.

It is also reported that the team will start interacting with the media, so as to keep up the existing hype around the movie’s release.

Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Rajamouli and others will participate in the promotions, which are being planned on a grand scale.

Helmed by India’s most happening director SS Rajamouli, ‘RRR’ is slated for its release on March 25.

Promising to take the audiences back a hundred years into the lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, the multilingual magnum opus is gearing up for its grand release globally.

‘RRR’ features an ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. MM Keeravani is the music composer for this upcoming fictional drama.

You might also like
Entertainment

Tamil actress Akila Narayanan joins US Army as lawyer

Entertainment

Chiranjeevi looks uber-cool in ‘Bhola Shankar’ new poster

Entertainment

Prabhas, Saif starrer ‘Adipurush’ to release on Jan 12, 2023

Entertainment

KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt’s Pics From The Set Goes Viral

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.