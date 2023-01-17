Rourkela croons to the tunes of Odia talents on Day 3 of Rourkela City Fest

Rourkela: Day 3 of the Rourkela City Festival was highlighted by energetic performances from Odia talents – Sniti Mishra, Ruturaj Mohanty and Lisa Mishra live on stage. Singer Sniti Mishra set the mood of the stage by giving the first performance of the evening. This was followed by playback singer of India’s Raw Star fame Rituraj Mohanty.

The next performance was by Indian-American singer Lisa Mishra. The crowd of around 10000 music enthusiasts crooned to the tunes of the home grown talents. The night ended with the crowd energy reaching a crescendo with the beats of DJ Max from Rourkela.

The evening had celebrity guest and runner up of Masterchef India Season 6 Odia girl Smrutishree Singh who not only enjoyed the performances but went around sampling different multi-national as well as local Odia cuisine at the Food Zone area of the Rourkela City Festival.