Ronit Roy exposes online scamster misusing his name

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Ronit Roy has warned fans about a cyber scam in which an unknown person is allegedly using his identity to contact people and ask for money online.

The actor took to Instagram to alert followers after discovering that someone had reportedly been impersonating him, especially while reaching out to women through messages and fake booking requests.

In his post, Ronit shared the phone number and email ID allegedly being used by the scammer and clearly stated that he would never contact people personally asking for money or favours. He also warned the person behind the fraud, writing that “cops are coming for you.”

The actor further requested fans to immediately report any suspicious messages sent in his name. He clarified that neither he nor his official team approaches women through social media for personal interactions or financial requests.

Screenshots shared by Ronit reportedly showed how the impersonator was trying to convince people to send money using the actor’s name and identity. The post quickly spread online, with many users praising him for publicly addressing the issue before more people could become victims.

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Several fans also shared concerns in the comments section. One user wrote, “Good that you warned everyone in time,” while another commented, “Cyber scams are getting dangerous these days.”

The incident has once again highlighted the growing problem of celebrity impersonation scams on social media, where fraudsters misuse famous identities to trick people into sending money or personal information online.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronit Bose Roy (@ronitboseroy)