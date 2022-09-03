Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly To Star In ‘Mega Blockbuster’

Current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Indian international cricketer Rohit Sharma has surprised their fans outside the pitch. The two recently took to their respective social media handles to announce the release of their new flick.

The movie is titled ‘Mega Blockbuster’ and it will also star a series of stars including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Trisha Krishnan, and Karthi.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit Sharma shared a post that he captioned, “Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind.”

Sourav too took to his Instagram page to share a poster introducing his character in the film along with a caption that read, “It was fun shooting for it! The new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon! ”

The trailer of Mega Blockbuster is set to be release today, September 4. However, there has been no official news regarding what exactly is the trailer all about.

On Friday, Deepika Padukone shared a poster of herself from her upcoming project and captioned it, “Surprise!” along with the hashtags “Trailer Out 4th Sept” and “Mega Blockbuster.” Actress Rashmika Mandanna too dropped a poster on her IG- her caption read, “Fun stuff.”

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma also put up a post of the same project and the caption in his post read, “Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. ​Hope aapko pasand aaye​. (This one is for my fans. Hope you like it.)”

