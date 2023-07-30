Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection Day 1: Rs 11.5 crore

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in theatres worldwide on Friday. Although the film’s makers took a daring step by premiering it exactly one week after the ‘Barbenheimer’ clash. Presently, its sole competitor is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

The Karan Johar movie has collected a whopping Rs 11.5 crore from Indian theatres on the first day of its release in India, as per the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. However, it still fall behind Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer movie, which raked in Rs 14.5 crore on the opening day at the Indian box office.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the fifth-highest opener of the year among the Hindi movies released this year. The list is topped by Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan, which opened with Rs 57 crore, followed by Adipurush (Rs 36 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 15.81 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore).

The film is currently in theaters and seems to be doing well.

(Source: The Indian Express)