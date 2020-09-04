Bhubaneswar: Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for Covid-19, halting production of the movie “The Batman” and highlighting the industry’s struggles to get back to business after months of a pandemic-induced shutdown.

According to the reports, Pattinson tested positive only a few days after the shooting of the movie had resumed near London following lockdown.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” Warner Bros said in a statement adding that they would not comment on any individual worker’s health. According to the reports, Robert Pattinson was the individual who got infected.

Filming of The Batman had resumed north of London only three days ago after being shut down in mid-March, along with dozens of other movies and TV shows around the world due to the coronavirus.