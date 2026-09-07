Late actor Rob Reiner wins posthumous Emmy for The Bear

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New Delhi: Actor-turned-director Rob Reiner wins his first posthumous Emmy nomination-and win!-for his guest role as Albert Schnurr in Season 4 of the FX series The Bear for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series at The 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Emmy Awards is scheduled to place on September 14, it is the 78th edition.

The current award brings Reiner’s Emmys to a total of three and his latest one comes on his 90th birthday after almost 50 years since winning the last two.

Reiner won the award in 1974 and 1978 for his role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic in ‘All In The Family’. He also won for the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1974 and again in 1978.

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The role in the play “The Bear” is one of Reiner’s last roles, and he received a standing ovation at this ceremony for the victory.

Rob Reiner didn’t feature in the last season of the series but the series made sure to pay tribute to the actor.

It is being said that the award committee might get another chance to ecognise Reiner next year, as he also appeared as George Washington in HBO’s Larry David and Jeff Schaffer historical sketch series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.

This award comes following Reiner and his wife’s death by stabbing in December 2025. The actor was 78 years old.