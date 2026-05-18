RJ Mahvash breaks silence on dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

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Mumbai: Actor and former radio jockey RJ Mahvash has reacted to ongoing dating rumours involving Yuzvendra Chahal, saying the cricketer was going through a low phase in life and she only supported him as a friend.

According to the sources, Mahvash dismissed speculation surrounding their relationship and clarified that there was nothing romantic between them. She also addressed reports about an alleged fallout and social media unfollowing incident.

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As per the sources, she told about Chahal’s personal struggles, she added that she values friendship deeply, and at that time, he needed a good friend. He was going through a very low phase, and we supported him as much as we could.

The rumours around Mahvash and Chahal surfaced after the spinner’s separation from Dhanashree Verma. However, Mahvash maintained that their bond was purely based on friendship and mutual support.

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