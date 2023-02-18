Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan get into skins of their ‘Dhruv Tara’ characters

Mumbai: TV actors Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan talked about attending workshops for getting into the skin of their characters in the show, ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’, and how the workshops have helped Riya and Ishaan break the ice.

Talking about the experience doing the rehearsals and practicing together, the ‘Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie’ actress Riya said: “The workshops were a truly enlightening experience for me. I had the chance to gain insights into Ishaan’s acting techniques and focus on enhancing our on-screen chemistry.”

“I feel incredibly lucky to have collaborated with such a talented and hardworking team. Although the workshops were demanding, they allowed us to build an endearing connection which also reflects on-screen, and we are sure they will fall in love with Dhruv and Tara,” added the actress known for ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’ and ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’.

On the other hand, Ishaan, who is a model and actor known for his roles such as Hamid in ‘Bebaakee’, and Kabeer in ‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’, among others also added how it was to attend the workshop and shoot for the show with Riya.

“Working with Riya was absolutely amazing, and the workshops were an integral aspect of our journey to create a fantastic show. Not only did they allow us to enhance our acting abilities, but they also helped us to build a strong bond that helped us get comfortable with each other. I am eagerly waiting for our fans to see the fruits of our labor,” he added.

Dhruv Tara’ is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels against time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv. It features Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma in the lead roles.

‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs on Sony SAB.