Ritiesh Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 22

Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh’s film ‘Raja Shivaji’ was released in theatres on March 1 for public viewing. The film has been released in both Marathi and Hindi. Made at a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, it is said to be the most expensive Marathi film ever produced.

According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collection drops and reportedly collected a net of Rs 0.60 crore from a total of 909 shows in India on the twenty-second day.

In Marathi the film continued to perform better and gain more collection than in Hindi, it records as Rs 0.50 crore and Rs 0.10 crore respectively.

The film’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 89.55 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 105.88 crore.

Advertisement

As per reports, the film collected Rs 0.04 crore taking its total overseas gross to Rs 4.22 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 110.10 crore.

Raja Shivaji opened strongly on May 1 with Rs 11.35 crore on Day 1 across 6,192 shows. The opening weekend remained steady with collections of Rs 10.55 crore on Day 2 and Rs 12 crore on Day 3, helping the film cross Rs 33 crore within its first three days.

It is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.

Raja Shivaji surpassed Sairat and Timepass 2 which had collected an estimated Rs 3.60 crore Nett on their opening days.