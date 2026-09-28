Ritesh Pal lifts ‘India’s best dancer 5’ trophy

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MUMBAI: Ritesh Pal from Raipur has won India’s Best Dancer Season 5, lifting the trophy alongside his choreographer Pratik Utekar after a competitive grand finale.

Ritesh emerged victorious after competing against fellow finalists Dipali Borkar, Prathamesh Mane, Anshika Dhara and Geetanjali Marwaha. The finale was judged by Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Throughout the season, Ritesh showcased different dance forms and won the Battle Trophy three times. His contemporary dance background was also challenged as the show’s theme, India Wala Dance, pushed contestants to explore a wider range of styles.

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Along with the winner’s trophy, Ritesh received ₹15 lakh as the cash prize. Anshika Dhara finished as the first runner-up, while Prathamesh Mane secured the second runner-up position.

Reacting to his victory, Ritesh described the win as a dream come true and thanked the show’s judges, his choreographer and fellow contestants for their support throughout his journey.